Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 12 Cleanup, NFC West Evaluation
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are barely treading water after a devastating loss on Sunday Night Football to the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). Despite the loss, the NFC West is just as tight as it was last week and the Rams will need to clean up a few areas to sneak away with the division.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final thoughts on the Rams' crushing loss on Sunday night and takes a look around the NFC West as to where the division stands heading into Week 13:
The Rams offensive line was a major issue in the loss, allowing five sacks for a loss of 45 total yards. The Eagles pressure was overwhelming all night as Stafford was also hit 11 times and pressured the entire contest. That aspect of the offense must improve for them to become a playoff team.
Third down conversions were the worst they have been all season long. Finishing 0-8 on third downs, the Rams never put themselves in prime position to pick up a third and short. It was always a long distance on third down and the Rams struggled to maintain long drives to score enough points.
The NFC West is still wide open for any of the four teams to take control and win the title. Losses from both the Rams and San Francisco 49ers put them at 5-6 and a much more difficult path to the playoffs with losses this week.
The Cardinals and Seahawks squared off this week and the result made this division that much closer. The Seahawks won 16-6 and have now tied the Cardinals for first place in the division at 6-5. All four teams are separated by just one game and with six to play, anything can happen.
