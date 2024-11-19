Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 12 Rankings, Key Storylines
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at the latest Week 12 NFL power rankings from multiple media publications and recognizes a few impact players that will play a role against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday:
The Week 12 NFL Power Rankings released on Tuesday morning and the Rams have jumped up several spots for multiple publications. One writer has the Rams now inside the top 15 in the league.
The biggest jump came from Sports Illustrated's own Connor Orr, who bumped the Rams up eight spots. From No. 21 a week ago, to No. 13 this week, Orr is on the Rams and is beyond impressed with the latest performances from franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
There has been exceptional play coming from several young defensive players this season, but defensive lineman Braden Fiske has taken over as the most dominant pass rusher. With two sacks in last week's win over the Patriots, Fiske earned two sacks making him the leader in the clubhouse.
Another developing story to keep an eye on is the benching of Rams veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who came back from a serious injury in Week 10 against the Dolphins. Jackson broke his scapula in Week 2, being sidelined for seven weeks.
As Jackson tried to return to game speed, he was left out of the lineup for most of the game last week with rookie center Beaux Limmer taking his place. Something to monitor as Jackson had a very successful career with the Detroit Lions before being signed to the Rams this past offseason.
Being thrust into a starting role, fifth-year tight end Colby Parkinson is staring to see his hard work pay off as he caught his first touchdown of the season against the Patriots last week. He has been the go-to tight end with original starter Tyler Higbee being out all season with a knee injury.
