Rams DB J.R. Reed Receives Fine From NFL

A member of the Rams secondary was hit with a fine from the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back J.R. Reed was hit with a fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reed was fined $5,556 as the NFL continues its attempt to crack down on unnecessary hits.

Reed, the second-year player out of Georgia, registered four tackles, two passes defended and one interception in the Rams' second preseason contest.

According to the Rams unofficial depth chart release, Reed is slotted among the team's strong safeties. He's listed behind Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott. With Scott expected to miss another couple of weeks following an injury to his knee, Reed may be the guy the coaching staff turns to in Scott's absence.

The Rams secondary is filled with youth, and Reed is a player who has impressed in training camp and preseason play thus far.

His skill set projects as a rotational defensive back that can offer depth on the backend. At Georgia, he frequently would bat down balls, recording seven passes defended in his final 13 games in the college ranks.

In 2020 as a rookie, Reed didn't play much, recording just two tackles the entire year.

Reed is expected to play in the Rams' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.