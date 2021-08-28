Rams DB J.R. Reed Receives Fine From NFL
Los Angeles Rams defensive back J.R. Reed was hit with a fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Reed was fined $5,556 as the NFL continues its attempt to crack down on unnecessary hits.
Reed, the second-year player out of Georgia, registered four tackles, two passes defended and one interception in the Rams' second preseason contest.
According to the Rams unofficial depth chart release, Reed is slotted among the team's strong safeties. He's listed behind Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott. With Scott expected to miss another couple of weeks following an injury to his knee, Reed may be the guy the coaching staff turns to in Scott's absence.
The Rams secondary is filled with youth, and Reed is a player who has impressed in training camp and preseason play thus far.
Rams DB J.R. Reed Receives Fine From NFL
A member of the Rams secondary was hit with a fine from the NFL
Rams vs. Broncos Week 3 Preseason: 3 Bold Predictions
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Broncos preseason matchup
Rams Special Teams Coach Joe DeCamillis in COVID-19 Protocol: NFL Tracker
The Rams have added a member of their coaching staff into the COVID-19 protocol.
His skill set projects as a rotational defensive back that can offer depth on the backend. At Georgia, he frequently would bat down balls, recording seven passes defended in his final 13 games in the college ranks.
In 2020 as a rookie, Reed didn't play much, recording just two tackles the entire year.
Reed is expected to play in the Rams' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 28 at 6:05 p.m. PT.
Continue Reading:
- Rams vs. Broncos: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams' Sean McVay Details Derrell Henderson's Role
- Rams vs. Broncos Preseason Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow
- Update on the Rams' Punter Position Battle
- Rams GM Les Snead Reveals Plan For RB Sony Michel
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.