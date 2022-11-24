Chiefs Injury Update: Clyde Edwards-Helaire IN or OUT vs. Rams?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's matchup. In recent weeks, the Rams have lost starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and star wide-out Cooper Kupp. At the same time, the Chiefs moved wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the injured reserve.

Wednesday brought more news on the injury front for the Chiefs. According to head coach Andy Reid, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been moved to the injured reserve. Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both wide receiver Kadarius Toney and guard Joe Thuney did not participate in practice on Wednesday. At the same time, Kansas City did see JuJu Smith-Schuster return to the practice field after being sidelined with a concussion.

On the Rams side of things, with Stafford ruled out for Sunday as he deals with a neck injury, Bryce Perkins is getting reps with the first-team offense in the leadup-to Sunday. A former undrafted free agent out of Virginia could be making his first career start against the Chiefs.

LA and Kansas City kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

