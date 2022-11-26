'He's An Alien!' Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Scouting Report vs. Rams

The hopes of making the playoffs seem to be growing slim for the Los Angeles Rams. LA is 3-7, making them last in the NFC West, as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs (8-2) are playing at a high level with one of the best records in the NFL. The MVP-caliber play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes has boosted the former Super Bowl champions. One of the top offenses in the league presents challenges for a Rams defense that has struggled in their past two games.

"You could tell they've been together for a while," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said, "the system is in place. What Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy have done over the years has grown even more."

Speaking of Mahomes, "The quarterback is an alien." Morris said. "Let's be honest... like he's an alien."

Mahomes won't be the only "alien" on the Chiefs' offense, as Morris also gifted the term to tight end Travis Kelce.

The pairing connected for three touchdowns in the 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The final touchdown came in the final seconds as the Chiefs completed their come-from-behind victory.

The Chiefs' offense leads the league in total offense, averaging 429.3 yards per game, with the number one passing attack, averaging 314.7 yards per game. All the while leading the NFL in points per game.

LA and Kansas City kick off from GEHA Field on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

