Raiders Have 'No Magic' to Prepare for Rams QB Baker Mayfield, Says Las Vegas' Josh McDaniels

Already on a short week as they get set to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders were hit with some more last-minute preparations when LA claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of potential at points during his career, but has struggled to live up to the billing he came into the league with.

Mayfield is still unconfirmed as LA's starting quarterback heading into the prime-time bout. Regardless, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn't hesitate to admit that Mayfield's arrival to the Rams will present its fair share of challenges due to the suddenness of the acquisition.

"There's no magic we can do here on a short week like this when they claim a guy on a Tuesday," McDaniels said. "It is what it is."

While Mayfield has clear NFL ability, he won't be a game-changer that can rally the Rams to an improbable postseason appearance over the next five games. Still, McDaniels said that he, the Raiders coaching staff and the players have been "cramming" in preparation for him for a game that Vegas needs in order to keep its playoff hopes alive.

"We have a quick summary of what he's done and seen some of that quickly," McDaniels said. "Some of our guys have coached against him, I've coached against him. Just kinda understanding the kind of player he is and some of the strengths and weaknesses. That's what we're really cramming on everybody right now."

In seven games this season, Mayfield has gone 119 of 206 passing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed 16 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Ram (3-9) and Raiders (5-7) kickoff from SoFi Stadium at 5:15 p.m. PT.

