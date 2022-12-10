Baker Mayfield's Supporting Cast Helps Orchestrate Rams Hollywood Ending

The undeniable star of the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday was quarterback Baker Mayfield, who just two days after being signed revitalized the Rams offense.

Of course, it isn't hard to see how Mayfield's 230 yards and 98-yard game-winning drive are reminiscent of a Hollywood-style ending.

However, Mayfield's supporting cast was instrumental in the Rams' rallying to beat the Raiders.

Leading the way was Ben Skowronek, who may not have recorded a touchdown but had arguably the second-biggest reception of the night. His 32-yard catch on the game-winning drive pushed the Rams across midfield.

Without Skowronek's play, there likely is no Van Jefferson 23-yard game-winner. Jefferson being the one to catch Mayfield's game-winner felt poetic, in a sense, as he was on the receiving end of his first completion as a Ram, a 21-yard reception in the first quarter.

Mayfield may very well have saved his career against the Raiders, but the duo of Skowronek and Jefferson combining for 139 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions went a long way in his doing so.

With four games left in the season, Mayfield and his supporting cast have the opportunity to show Rams' fans they have reasons to be optimistic about the future of the franchise.

After all, does it get more Hollywood than a seemingly misfit quarterback and the unsung heroes turning heads?

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

