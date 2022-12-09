As has often been the case for the Los Angeles Rams this season, a once promising matchup on paper is suddenly another game in a season to forget.

The latest opponent to add that list of names is the Las Vegas Raiders, as they travel to Los Angeles for a matchup on Thursday night. However, the Raiders themselves have not had a season to remember either.

In a battle of two of the NFL's bigger disappointments this season, the Rams will look to avoid losing their seventh game in a row. Doing so, of course, will be much easier said than done.

A storyline to watch for the Rams on Thursday though will be the quarterback Baker Mayfield, who they claimed off of waivers when he was released by the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield is listed as active and could see his first action as a Ram only two days after joining the team.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates when the Rams host the Raiders on Thursday night from SoFi stadium.

Live updates will be made available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Raiders 10

Rams win the toss and defer, will start the game on defense.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 5 Derek Carr takes a shot down the sideline to Davante Adams for a gain of 32 yards and a first down.

The Raiders convert another 3rd down as Carr finds Abdullah on the screen for a gain of 13 yards on 3rd and 9.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Jacobs gets into the end zone for the 1-yard touchdown. Carlson's extra point attempt is good to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 9:13 left in the first quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, taking 5:47 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 32.

After 2nd and 1 the Rams go backwards on two straight plays to go three and out, leading to a punt.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 20.

Mack Hollins gets the end-around on 2nd and 10, picking up 17 yards followed by a gain of 15 on the pass from Carr.

FIELD GOAL RAIDERS: Carlson drills the 52-yard field goal to extend the Raiders' lead to 10- with 2:52 left in the first quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:41 off the clock.

Baker Mayfield comes in at quarterback and connects with Van Jefferson for a gain of 21 yards on his first snap as a Ram.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay's 55-yard field goal is good to cut the Raiders lead to 10-3 with :06 left in the first quarter. The drive went 29 yards on 5 plays, taking 2:16 off the clock.

The Raiders will start their drive at their own 31.

SECOND QUARTER: Rams 3, Raiders 10

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.