Sean McVay 'Leaning Towards' Rams QB Baker Mayfield Being Active Against Raiders

When the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield the question was which team would take a flier on the polarizing former No. 1 overall pick.

Well, that team wound up being the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to be their fourth starting quarterback this season alone. However, when Mayfield suits up for the Rams in live-game action for the first time is still unknown.

The possibility of that being this week is on the table, even with the Rams set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. Rams coach Sean McVay on Wednesday said he would "lean towards" Mayfield being available against the Raiders.

“It would be unprecedented from my experiences because of everything that a quarterback’s asked to do," McVay said. "To bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there."

“But I do think he would be capable of it if we asked."

Just how well Mayfield plays to end the season for the Rams, and what that means for his future in Los Angeles, is still to be determined.

However, for a team that has had a 2022 season to forget, Mayfield brings a certain level of excitement and intrigue to the field that they have sorely missed all season long.

