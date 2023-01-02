Cam Akers Offers Hope For Rams Running Game in Blowout Chargers Loss

While it has been a season to forget for the Rams offensively, Cam Akers is becoming a lone bright spot.

At one point this season prior to the trade deadline, the future of running back Cam Akers with the Los Angeles Rams was uncertain.



Whether he would remain with the team through the end of the season, be traded or be outright released was unknown. Ultimately, the Rams decided to keep Akers in Los Angeles and that decision appears to be a wise one.

Akers has come on late in the season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, the latest being a 123-yard effort in a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

This followed his game against the Denver Broncos in which he rushed 118 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries in a 51-14 blowout win. In a season full of offensive woes, Akers' apparent resurgence is a rare bright spot.

Now, with one game left, Akers has a chance to further cement his role heading into the offseason.

Even though they won a Super Bowl just a year ago, the Rams still lacked a true rushing attack. If Akers can finish his season strong, and stay healthy during the offseason, the Rams might have found their lead running back for the 2023 season.

