Madden 22 Ratings: How Many L.A. Rams Are Top 10 At Their Position?

The popular video game says coach Sean McVay's roster is loaded with elite talent

Nobody's perfect. But, according to the Madden 22 video game ratings, the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 defense should be pretty close.

Led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Rams' defense boasts two of the NFL's best five players. Both Donald and Ramsey were assigned a rating of 99 overall. The other three players given a 99: Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

No player received a perfect rating of 100 for the 22nd edition of the game.

Joining Donald and Ramsey on L.A.'s highly respected defense is cornerback Darious Williams (84), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Gray (83) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (79).

Wide receiver Robert Woods is the Rams' highest-rated offensive player at 87, followed by left tackle Andrew Whitworth and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (86), and quarterback Matthew Stafford (83). Cam Akers, who is lost for the season with a torn Achilles, was given a respectable rating of 82.

Donald and Ramsey are the only Rams to be rated in the Top 10 at their position so far. Stafford finished 12th among quarterbacks, rated just below the Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield and one tick above Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Led by their two stars, the Rams' pass defense was the best in the NFL last season, allowing only 3,051 yards and a league-low 17 touchdown catches.