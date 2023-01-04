Rams QB Matthew Stafford Donates to Charity of Bills DB Damar Hamlin

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is contributing to the millions of dollars that are pouring in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined the countless number of athletes and NFL players to make a donation to the charity of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered from cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per the donation list from Hamlin's GoFundMe for "The Chasing M's Foundation," Stafford made a $12,000 donation, which is currently the fourth-highest amount on the list.

Despite starting with a goal of just $2,500, Hamlin's foundation currently has approximately $6 million in donations in light of Monday's events.



In what was unknown at the time, Hamlin, 24, appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest seconds after making a hard tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin could be seen standing up off the field at the conclusion of the play before collapsing to the ground in what was a scary and emotional sight. He received CPR on the spot before being taken away in an ambulance.

As of Wednesday morning, he remains in critical condition but reports are stating he's making progress.

Hamlin was a part of a dominant season-opening performance by the Buffalo defense in a 31-10 win over the Rams on Sept. 8. He had two tackles and helped contribute to a defense that held LA scoreless in the second half.

The Rams (5-11) will close out their season on Sunday at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks (8-8).

