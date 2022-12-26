Broncos Fire Coach Nathaniel Hackett After Rams Christmas Blowout

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, leading to the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett after a poor first season.

The Los Angeles Rams' 51-14 Christmas blowout over the Denver Broncos Sunday at SoFi Stadium is now causing a colossal staffing shift in Mile High.

The Broncos have fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, per an announcement from the organization Monday.

Denver parted ways with the 43-year-old two games before the end of his first season with the team. He had led the Broncos to just a 4-11 record despite being seen as a potential contender entering 2022.

An interim head coach has not yet been announced.

Under Hackett, the Broncos offense averaged the fewest points per game (15.5) this season and were already eliminated from postseason contention by Week 15.



Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner released a statement after the firing.

"I will lead our head coaching search with support from out ownership group and George (Paton), whom I have confidence in as our general manager," Penner wrote. "As we begin the process of selecting our next head coach, we remain focused on playing competitive football to finish the season on a positive note."

The Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

