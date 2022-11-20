Rams WATCH: Tutu Atwell Long TD Sparks LA's Offense Early at Saints

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be fed up with the team's lack of offensive production. Luckily for LA, he let all the frustration out with a long touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.



On the first play of LA's third offensive drive, Stafford hit second-year receiver Tutu Atwell in stride down the left sideline for a 62-yard touchdown to give LA a 7-3 lead toward the end of the first quarter, giving the Rams the big play on offense that they've been desperately searching for.

The Rams entered Sunday without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who is missing his first of at least four games after being placed on IR with an ankle injury.

Atwell, who had just one catch for 54 yards headed into Sunday, topped that total and more on his first-career score.

The Rams will continue to rely on the speed of Atwell along with Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek to carry the load in the receiving group in Kupp's absence.

LA lead New Orleans 7-3 at the start of the second quarter.

