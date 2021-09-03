September 3, 2021
Rams Picked to Win NFC West by NFL Voters

The Rams have been picked to win the NFC West.
The start of the 2021 NFL season is right around the corner and this is a time where analyst give their season predictions.

NFL.com released their picks regarding each division winner based on the voting from their staff. In doing so, they've picked the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West.

The Rams received 15 votes, followed by the San Francisco 49ers (12 votes) and Seattle Seahawks (2 votes). The Arizona Cardinals did not receive a vote.

NFL.com analyst DeAngelo Hall said the following regarding the Rams:

"This is arguably the toughest quartet in football, as a game or two could be the difference between winning the division and finishing last. The NFC West will once again belong to Sean McVay's Rams. Los Angeles is the most balanced and complete team, and the Rams now have a great veteran QB who'll make all the difference."

The Rams haven't won the division since 2018 — the year they reached Super Bowl LIII and ultimately came up short.

Most recently, the Seahawks won the division in 2020, boasting a 12-4 record. 

All four teams in the NFC West made noteworthy changes to their rosters this offseason. However, the Rams and 49ers figure to be the two teams at the top based on their talent on the roster from top to bottom.

In Hall's analysis of the Rams, he points to the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford being the difference maker for Los Angeles. If that holds true, the Rams will be in good hands as they also return the NFL's No. 1 defensive unit from last season. 

The Rams will open the season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football inside SoFi Stadium on Sept. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

