Where Does The Rams' Fanbase Rank Among The Most Loyal?

The Los Angeles Rams fanbase is rising the ranks when it comes to franchise loyalty, based on average attendance numbers reported by Pickwise. Over the past decade, the Rams have the second-worst lowest attendance in the NFL (only the Cleveland Browns are worse). Ready for the bright side? In the most recent season in which fans were allowed (2019), the Rams' attendance numbers shot up to the third-best in the league.

The Rams find themselves chasing the Dallas Cowboys for the top spot.

Of course, these numbers are shifting in large part to the Rams returning to Los Angeles in 2016. Fast forward to 2021, and the Rams and Chargers nearly sold out the first game ever at SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance. In the new stadium's first year open, both teams played their home games without fans last season.

The Rams open their season on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 12 against the Bears. Expect a rowdy and electrifying SoFi Stadium, sure to boost its average attendance rate. Hopes are high for the Rams and new quarterback Mathew Stafford, who have the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season (+1500 on FanDuel).

On the other hand, the Cowboys are possibly the most polarizing team in the NFL. As a football fan, you either love "America's Team" or hate it. Dallas has the most loyal following in the NFL over the past 10 years with “Jerry’s World” boasting an average attendance of 112.70%. The Cowboys also led the average attendance figure over the past five years too. Impressive, considering the Cowboys have made the playoffs only three times in the past decade.

The next most loyal fanbase based on home attendance over the last 10 years is the Indianapolis Colts, followed by the San Francisco 49ers.

After a 2020 season which was mostly played in empty stadiums, many fans are looking forward to the sounds of kickoff, the smell of the grill at the tailgate, the taste of a cold beverage and watching a touchdown scored by their favorite team. We will see if the Cowboys can hold onto their reliable stadium attendance or if the Rams are on their way to snag the No. 1 spot in 2021.

