Should Rams Pursue Free Agency Reunion With Former LB Cory Littleton?

Cory Littleton is a free agent, and the Rams could bring in their former Pro Bowl linebacker.

As the Los Angeles Rams approach the offseason, they do so with plenty of areas to improve upon from a disappointing 5-12 season.

While they might not be flush with draft picks or a ton of cap space, the Rams can navigate their current contracts to make some wiggle room for said improvements in free agency.

One possible name to keep an eye on is free-agent linebacker, Cory Littleton. Littleton, who was with the Rams from 2016-2019, could make a return to the team who drafted him.

A reunion could make sense for both parties, as the Rams could strengthen their linebacker unit and Littleton would return to where he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

Littleton appeared in 15 games for the Panthers this season, starting in seven of them, and recorded 47 total tackles, with .5 sacks. However, his Pro Bowl season with the Rams in 2018 saw him record 125 total tackles, with four sacks, and three interceptions including a pick-six.

No, signing Littleton does guarantee a return to his Pro Bowl season form. However, with the Rams not having an abundance of cap space to work with, Littleton could be a solid addition for a team looking to become contenders in the NFC once more.

