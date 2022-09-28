The Los Angeles Rams didn't allow a touchdown to their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals during Sunday's 20-12 win on the road.

Perhaps the defense took some inspiration from safety Nick Scott, who was mic'd up during the game and delivered some entertaining and motivational soundbites. He paced the sideline pregame speaking out loud word by word the kind of player he was focused on being against Arizona.

"Let's go, baby, be a dog,” Scott said to himself. “Show them why they brought you here every day. Be a dog today, Nick. Be fast, be physical, let's go. Energy, aggressive, instinct ... relentless, ballhawk, leadership, heart. Come on baby."

It's hard not to get fired up for even the simplest everyday tasks after watching Scott manifest his success into existence.

Take a look:

Scott finished fourth on the team in total tackles (seven). So far this season, he has 17 total tackles, a forced fumble, and one pass defense.

Rams coach Sean McVay spoke highly of Scott following LA’s season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Oh, he’s fearless," McVay said of Scott. “He has no flinch, no fear. Similar to what we were saying about Cooper Kupp, this is a guy that embodies a lot of the things that good football teams have – that character, that toughness, that competitiveness."

The Rams will need every bit of this fiery and fearless approach when LA travels to the Bay Area for a Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

