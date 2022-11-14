Rams Offense Sputters Once Again In Loss to Arizona

In what has been a common theme for the Los Angeles Rams this season, their offense was practically nonexistent on Sunday in their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

While the scoreboard shows that the Rams only lost by 10, the game was not really all that close. If not for a Van Jefferson touchdown in garbage time when the game was effectively over this game would have been a 27-10 blowout loss for the Rams.

Yes, those points do count and cannot be taken off the scoreboard, but at this point, a 10-point loss or a 17-point loss is all the same for this Rams team.

Of course, missing quarterback Matthew Stafford had some impact on the Rams' offensive output, but they've struggled just as much with him at the helm. John Wolford, who filled in for Stafford, finished the game completing 24-of-36 passes for 212 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The run game was still ineffective, only managing to record a mere 66 yards on the ground. That's been just about par for the course for the Rams this season, though, as injuries to the offensive line and poor performances from the running back have made an already struggling offense even more one-dimensional.

Now, the Rams' season is essentially over, as their already slim playoff odds took an even bigger hit with the loss. Sitting at 3-6, and with 8 games left in the season, the Rams will look to turn things around on offense.

If they can't, well, then it will be a long offseason in Los Angeles.

