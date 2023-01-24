'First Filled?' Rams Offensive Coordinator Search Nearing End

The Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator job could be one of the first vacancies filled.

With assurances of head coach Sean McVay's return to the Los Angeles Rams' sideline finally fulfilled, it appears fans won't have to be as patient when it comes to his cohorts.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated predicts that the Rams could be the first of the offensive coordinator-starved teams to fill their active vacancy. Former New York Jets overseer Mike LaFleur continues to stand as the reported favorite after spending the last two seasons in green.

Those at the Rams facilities, Breer warns, shouldn't paint LaFleur's name on the office door just yet, however.

"My sense is that (LaFleur) is still the direction this is going in, with much of the process already completed," Breer writes. "(But) Sean McVay has already interviewed Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson and former Colts OC Marcus Brady for the job, too."

The Rams (5-12) are left without an offensive boss after prior man Liam Coen opted to return to the college ranks, set to represent the University of Kentucky in the same role. LaFleur's most recent season in New York enjoyed the rookie contributions of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, though the team failed to see any progress from 2021's second overall pick Zach Wilson.

Johnson and Brady (the latter) now an Eagles offensive consultant are both still working at this time of the year, as they're vying to succeed the Rams as NFC champions on Sunday afternoon against San Francisco (12 p.m. PT, Fox). Johnson is perhaps best known for his time under center at the University of Utah, notably earning MVP honors in the Utes' upset victory over Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. Brady has made a name for himself in the Canadian Football League, winning three Grey Cup titles through offensive coordinator service in Montreal and Toronto.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.