2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

The Rams have declared who made their 53-man roster, and the waiver claiming period has come and gone shortly after. Therefore, the NFL is now onto signing players to practice squads which can be made official by 1 p.m. PT today.
NFL teams carry 16 players on the practice squad, and six can be veterans with two or more seasons in the NFL.
Follow along here as we update our tracker of the players signed to the Rams practice squad:
2021 Rams Practice Squad
WR Landen Akers
The Rams announced the following additional signings:
RB Otis Anderson
TE Kendall Blanton
OT Chandler Brewer
DE Earnest Brown LV
DT Marquise Copeland
DB Dont'e Deayon
OG Jeremiah Kolone
WR J.J. Koski
DB Kareem Orr
DB Tyler Hall
LB Micah Kiser
LB Justin Lawler
OT Max Pircher (International practice squad player)
RB Buddy Howell
OG Jared Hocker
DB Antoine Brooks
