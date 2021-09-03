September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad.
Author:

The Rams have declared who made their 53-man roster, and the waiver claiming period has come and gone shortly after. Therefore, the NFL is now onto signing players to practice squads which can be made official by 1 p.m. PT today.

NFL teams carry 16 players on the practice squad, and six can be veterans with two or more seasons in the NFL.

Follow along here as we update our tracker of the players signed to the Rams practice squad:

2021 Rams Practice Squad

WR Landen Akers

The Rams announced the following additional signings:

RB Otis Anderson

TE Kendall Blanton

OT Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown LV

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Dont'e Deayon

OG Jeremiah Kolone

Recommended Articles

IMG-0185
Play

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

Follow along to see who the Rams sign to their practice squad

IMG-0258
Play

Rams Picked to Win NFC West by NFL Voters

The Rams have been picked to win the NFC West.

IMG-0251
Play

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

Formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Trishton Jackson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

WR J.J. Koski

DB Kareem Orr

DB Tyler Hall

LB Micah Kiser

LB Justin Lawler

OT Max Pircher (International practice squad player)

RB Buddy Howell

OG Jared Hocker

DB Antoine Brooks

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0185
News

2021 Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad Tracker

IMG-0258
News

Rams Picked to Win NFC West by NFL Voters

IMG-0251
News

Vikings Sign Former Rams WR Trishton Jackson to Practice Squad

IMG-0100
News

Rams P Johnny Hekker Provides Insight on Position Battle With Corey Bojorquez

IMG-0016
News

Rams Place two on Injured Reserve, Chris Garrett on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Johnny Hekker: NFL Tracker

IMG-0246
News

Rams Pleased With First-Week Progress of RB Sony Michel

IMG-0238
News

Rams DC Raheem Morris Delivers Strong Praise About S Jordan Fuller

IMG-0014
News

Chiefs to Sign Former Rams LB Christian Rozeboom