Mayfield Magic Returned to SoFi in Rams' 51-14 Win

The magic of Baker Mayfield returned as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Denver Broncos in dominant fashion.

The Los Angeles Rams were eliminated from playoff contention a week ago, but judging by their 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, it is hard to tell that they have nothing to play for in the final weeks.

Like he did in his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, Baker Mayfield helped lead the Rams to victory. The defense will get a lot of credit after creating four turnovers, but both the Rams offense and Mayfield deserve credit of their own, capitalizing off those with 23 points.

"I thought Baker had great command, to be able to have four incompletions," Head coach Sean McVay said. "I thought he played really quickly. I thought he saw the field outstanding."

Mayfield completed 24 of his 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns as he orchestrated an offensive performance that the Rams have lacked.

The former No. 1 overall pick signed with the Rams after being cut by the Carolina Panthers, where Mayfield struggled, going 1-4 as the starter. He signed with an injury-riddled Rams team and has created a spark in an otherwise very disappointing season.

According to McVay, Mayfield, 2-1 as the Rams starter, is outperforming expectations.

"I was always a fan of his, and I think he's played really well," McVay said. "You got to think about what he's done to come in here and play around a lot of guys who haven't been here and to be able to lead the charge today—just an incredible effort."

Mayfield and the Rams will go on the road next to face the Los Angeles Chargers on New Year's Day, Sunday, for the 1:25 p.m. (CT) kickoff.

