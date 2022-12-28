Baker Mayfield Having 'Fun' as Rams Quarterback

Since signing with the Los Angeles Rams, the third team of his career, Baker Mayfield is having a lot of "fun."

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield has been through a lot, from being traded away from the Cleveland Browns, the franchise that drafted No. 1 overall, to being let go after going 1-4 as the starter for the Carolina Panthers, who received him in that trade

Now, Mayfield is three games into his tenure as the quarterback for the Rams, who picked him up off waivers. 2-1 as the starter, following the 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, it is safe to say he having fun again. Or at least that is what he has told reporters.

“It’s been something really special,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, timing-wise like we talked about, it’s just not how we drew it up, but it’s been really special. ... Everybody keeps talking about the fact that we’re eliminated from the playoffs, but this is a locker room that wants to compete and wants to win any chance you have and any opportunity that we can get. It’s been fun. It is a special locker room, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Mayfield completed 24 of his 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win versus the Broncos. Another strong performance from the newly acquired signal-caller, who is potentially auditioning for a starting job elsewhere with his contract expiring come season's end.

Mayfield's fourth start as a Ram will come on the road versus the Los Angeles Chargers on New Year's Day, Sunday, for the 1:25 p.m. (C.T.) kickoff.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from S.I. Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.