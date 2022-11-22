Rams Cautiously Waiting on More Information Following Matthew Stafford's Injury

Injuries continue to pile up on the Los Angeles Rams; after losing Cooper Kupp to a season-ending ankle injury, quarterback Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol following the 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford would return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing the 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and now the Rams looked to have lost their quarterback again.

On LA's first drive of the second half, Stafford took a sack on third and eight, which turned out to be the last snap he took Sunday as he exited the field. Reports later stated the veteran was re-entering concussion protocol.

Head coach Sean McVay updated the media Monday on the status of his star.

"As far as Matthew [Stafford], he is still being evaluated for the concussion protocol," McVay said. "Yesterday, when we went into the tent, [we] got his symptoms. He checked out feeling pretty good, but we wanted to be over cautious."

McVay left everything on the table regarding Stafford, even acknowledging the potential to shut down his season with a move to the Injured Reserve. I think you have to make decisions once I get that information." McVay said. "But I'm not going to be reckless."

At 3-7, the Rams sit last in the NFC West with slim hopes of making the playoffs. Shutting down Stafford would effectively signal a throwing in of the towel after winning the Super Bowl last February.

