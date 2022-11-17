Sean McVay Expects Rams QB Matthew Stafford to Play vs. Saints

Losing quarterback Matthew Stafford could not have come at a worse time for the Los Angeles Rams.

The 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped the Rams to 3-5, as they fell two games below 500, with a game against their rival, the Arizona Cardinals, a game where the loser would drop to last place in the NFC West.

The 27-13 loss to the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals means last place and an even deeper hole to climb out of to make the playoffs.

Head coach Sean McVay told the media Wednesday that he expects Stafford back for Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Saints while acknowledging that he is still yet to clear concussion protocol.

So when does McVay expect to have his star back? "I would probably say Friday," McVay told the media, "But it's not going to inhibit his ability to participate in practice, be a full participant in meetings, all that kind of stuff."

Things will not be any easier for a Rams' offense that was struggling with Stafford before his injury after losing star wide-out, Cooper Kupp.

The Rams will travel to the Saints for Sunday's 10 A.M. kickoff.

