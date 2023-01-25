Feeling Lucky? Rams Coach Raheem Morris Lands Second Interview With Colts

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator is a finalist for the top headset in Indianapolis.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator has earned a second interview in the Indianapolis Colts' search for a new head coach. Morris has been on the Rams' staff since 2021, notably partaking in the team's victorious run to Super Bowl LVI last winter.

A previous conversation between Morris and the Colts reportedly went "really well," so it's thus little surprise to see him get a callback.

Though Morris endured a tough go as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his previous experience (2009-11) as a full-time head coach (17-31 over three seasons), many believe that he has proven himself worthy of another opportunity after holding a variety of assistant roles between Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington.

Morris took over the Rams' defense after his predecessor, Brandon Staley, moved on to wear the top headset for Rams' SoFi Stadium roommates, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Morris is one of the expected seven final candidates set to take over the Indianapolis job. Holders of the fourth pick in this spring's NFL draft, the Colts (4-12-1) have reportedly included Morris' fellow defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero (Denver) and Dan Quinn (Dallas) as well as interim boss Jeff Saturday among the prime contenders to replace Frank Reich, who was fired in November after a 3-5-1 start.

Ironically, Morris' last head coaching opportunity came on an interim basis when Quinn was fired by Atlanta in 2020.

