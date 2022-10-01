OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been 'Best Version of Himself' Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris

The Los Angeles Rams enter their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night looking to win their third straight game. If they want to do so, though, they must see a continued improvement on defense to shut down a 49ers' offense with weapons across the board.

While the Rams' defense is headlined by the superstar trio of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Bobby Wagner, they do have talented pieces surrounding those three.

Among the other eight Rams' defenders is outside linebacker Terrell Lewis. Lewis, despite not being a starter, has flashed this season which has caught the eye of Rams' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

“He’s been the best version of himself that I’ve seen since I’ve been here," Morris said. "He’s healthy, he’s moving well, he’s rushing well, he’s playing the run well, he’s making plays every single week."

Through three games, Lewis has recorded eight combined tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss, and a sack, while splitting time with Justin Hollins. In his third season, Lewis appears to be avoiding the injuries that plagued him early in his career, making the most out of every opportunity he gets.

If Lewis continues to thrive in Morris' defense, it isn't unreasonable to anticipate a continued increase in playing time and number of snaps. With the Rams looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, a championship-level defense is paramount, which Lewis is on track to be a key member of.

