Rams Request Interview With Bears Assistant Austin King For OL Coach - NFL Tracker
JAN 26
The Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with Bears' assistant Austin King earlier this week for the position of offensive line coach.
The Bears assistant offensive line coach in 2022, King also coached tight ends for was the Raiders in 2021 and was an offensive quality control coach for the franchise in 2020.
The Rams recently parted ways with the previous offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, earlier this month.
This season, the Rams struggled mightily along the offensive line, in no small part due to injuries.
JAN 19
According to reports, Rams star Aaron Donald will be replaced in the Pro Bowl by Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.
Donald was injured towards the end of the 2022 season, and unable to finish the year, eventually being placed on injured reserve.
Last season, Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks, nearly half of his production of 2021, when he had 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.
JAN 10
The Los Angeles Rams have signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, keeping them on the roster through the offseason.
Here is the full list of players that signed:
WR Jaquarii Roberson
WR Jerreth Sterns
TE Roger Carter
OL Max Pircher
DE T.J. Carter
LB Brayden Thomas
LB Zach VanValkenburg.
S Richard LeCount
JAN 9
The Rams' divisional rival Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.
The news comes just one day after the team's 38-13 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, and 10 months after Kingsbury signed an extension through the 2027 season.
Kingsbury ends his Cardinals tenure after going 4-13 in 2022, one season after taking Arizona to the playoffs, where they lost in the Wild Card round to the Rams.
In his four seasons with Arizona, Kingsbury made the playoffs just once, going 28-37-1 over that time.
JAN 8
In the season finale, the Rams will be without several of their top players vs. the Seahawks at Lumen Field, headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver, Ben Skowronek.
You can view the full list of inactive for both teams below:
Rams
DL Aaron Donald
WR Ben Skowronek
C Brian Allen
QB John Wolford
LB Travin Howard
DB Shaun Jolly
Seahawks
S Ryan Neal
WR Penny Hart
RT Abe Lucas
RB Travis Homer
LB Vi Jones
DT Isaiah Mack
CB Artie Burns
JAN 7
Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett was injured in December with a hand injury, with many expecting him to be out for the remainder of the regular season.
But, just one week after his injury, Lockett was back on the field vs. the Jets.
However, Lockett was injured yet again in the matchup vs. New York, this time with a shin injury, and was questionable for the Seahawks' season finale
That said, Pete Carroll told the media on Friday that expects Lockett to take the field in the regular season finale, as the Seahawks make one final push for a playoff spot.