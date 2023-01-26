Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 26

The Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with Bears' assistant Austin King earlier this week for the position of offensive line coach.

The Bears assistant offensive line coach in 2022, King also coached tight ends for was the Raiders in 2021 and was an offensive quality control coach for the franchise in 2020.

The Rams recently parted ways with the previous offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, earlier this month.

This season, the Rams struggled mightily along the offensive line, in no small part due to injuries.

JAN 19

According to reports, Rams star Aaron Donald will be replaced in the Pro Bowl by Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Donald was injured towards the end of the 2022 season, and unable to finish the year, eventually being placed on injured reserve.

Last season, Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks, nearly half of his production of 2021, when he had 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.

JAN 10

The Los Angeles Rams have signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, keeping them on the roster through the offseason.

Here is the full list of players that signed:

WR Jaquarii Roberson

WR Jerreth Sterns

TE Roger Carter

OL Max Pircher

DE T.J. Carter

LB Brayden Thomas

LB Zach VanValkenburg.

S Richard LeCount

JAN 9

The Rams' divisional rival Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

The news comes just one day after the team's 38-13 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, and 10 months after Kingsbury signed an extension through the 2027 season.

Kingsbury ends his Cardinals tenure after going 4-13 in 2022, one season after taking Arizona to the playoffs, where they lost in the Wild Card round to the Rams.

In his four seasons with Arizona, Kingsbury made the playoffs just once, going 28-37-1 over that time.

JAN 8

In the season finale, the Rams will be without several of their top players vs. the Seahawks at Lumen Field, headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver, Ben Skowronek.

You can view the full list of inactive for both teams below:

Rams

DL Aaron Donald

WR Ben Skowronek

C Brian Allen

QB John Wolford

LB Travin Howard

DB Shaun Jolly

Seahawks

S Ryan Neal

WR Penny Hart

RT Abe Lucas

RB Travis Homer

LB Vi Jones

DT Isaiah Mack

CB Artie Burns

JAN 7

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett was injured in December with a hand injury, with many expecting him to be out for the remainder of the regular season.

But, just one week after his injury, Lockett was back on the field vs. the Jets.

However, Lockett was injured yet again in the matchup vs. New York, this time with a shin injury, and was questionable for the Seahawks' season finale

That said, Pete Carroll told the media on Friday that expects Lockett to take the field in the regular season finale, as the Seahawks make one final push for a playoff spot.