Rams Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players

The Rams must cut down their roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline.

The Los Angeles Rams must cut 27 players by Tuesday in an effort to get its roster down to 53 players — a deadline set by the NFL before teams begin the regular season. All roster moves must be finalized by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

With a roster full of talent, the Rams' staff will have some crucial decisions to make in the coming hours and days.

Buckle up and follow along here as we'll be updating each roster move over the next two days as the Rams finalize their roster ahead of Week 1.

Below is a list of players the Rams have released:

WR/KR Jeremiah Haydel

The Rams' first roster move included the decision to wave Haydel, who contributed in part of the return game in addition to receiving limited work as a wide receiver.

With rookie Tutu Atwell getting a steady dose of action in the return game, Haydel wasn’t nearly as attractive in what the Rams have in store.

S Troy Warner

Warner has become the next casualty to be let go by the Rams. Warner didn't show much in the preseason and he also found himself competing for a spot that the Rams are relatively deep in.

The Rams may presumably keep up to 10 inside and outside linebackers. Unfortunately for Warner, his time was up.

The Rams announce four more additional moves:

DB Brontae Harris, G Jeremiah Kolone, G Jordan Meredith, DB Donovan Olumba

Haydel, Warner, Harris and Meredith were undrafted rookies attempting to make a name for themselves with the Rams. In preseason play, each of the four struggled to shine in games, prompting their departures.

Kolone spent the 2020 season on the Rams but never saw the field. Olumba, who formerly spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, was added this offseason but didn’t catch the eye of many during his short time in Los Angeles.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.