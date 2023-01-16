PFF Names Cam Akers Rams 'Biggest Suprise'

Cam Akers went from the player on his way out of town, to being one of the bright stars of the Los Angeles Rams offense.

The 2022 season was a whirlwind for running back Cam Akers, as well as everyone involved, as they tried to defend their Super Bowl ring, but nobody quite endured the rollercoaster ride like Akers.

The former Florida State running back was benched in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills before both sides agreed it was time to move on. Yet, after the Los Angeles Rams couldn't find any trade partners, they welcomed Akers back into the team, and he became a lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season.

Akers' finish to the season earned him the title of "biggest surprise" for the Rams by Pro Football Focus (PFF). "He finished the season as the No. 14 graded running back and looked like his old self in the second half of the year," PFF said of Akers.

His season grade for offense, 80.7, was the second-highest on the team, trailing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (86.3).

The third-year back finished strong after a rocky start, rushing for over 100 yards in each of the last three games. Akers finished the season with 786 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on 188 carries.

Akers can also rest assured that the Rams are no longer looking to trade him, as McVay ruled out that possibility following Akers' three-touchdown, 118 yards rushing performance against the Denver Broncos,

