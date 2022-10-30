Rams vs. 49ers: Live In-Game Updates

It's only Week 8, but the Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers for the second time season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium,

The Rams are coming off their bye week after picking up a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. It was a win LA desperately needed after a forgettable loss to the 49ers in the first meeting of the season between the two NFC West rivals.

The Rams were embarrassed 24-9 by the Niners on Monday Night Football on Oct. 3. It marked the eighth straight time LA has lost to San Francisco in the regular season. The Rams beat the Niners 20-17 in last year's NFC Championship, but have nothing to show for against their rivals aside from that.



“The past is the past," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Thursday. "Obviously, they got us the first game this year. I felt like the first time we faced them this year (there) was one or two plays that we wish we would’ve got back, eliminates being able to have to say that. So, that's on us as a defense."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.