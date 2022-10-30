Skip to main content

Rams vs. 49ers: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams seek revenge over the San Francisco 49ers after an embarrassing loss in Week 4.

It's only Week 8, but the Los Angeles Rams will meet the San Francisco 49ers for the second time season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium,

The Rams are coming off their bye week after picking up a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. It was a win LA desperately needed after a forgettable loss to the 49ers in the first meeting of the season between the two NFC West rivals.

The Rams were embarrassed 24-9 by the Niners on Monday Night Football on Oct. 3. It marked the eighth straight time LA has lost to San Francisco in the regular season. The Rams beat the Niners 20-17 in last year's NFC Championship, but have nothing to show for against their rivals aside from that.

“The past is the past," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Thursday. "Obviously, they got us the first game this year. I felt like the first time we faced them this year (there) was one or two plays that we wish we would’ve got back, eliminates being able to have to say that. So, that's on us as a defense."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

