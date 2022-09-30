Rams vs. 49ers Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of NFL action from Levi's Stadium in prime time on Monday night. This highly anticipated NFC Championship rematch is crucial in the tight NFC West divisional race.

The 49ers have the edge in recent success vs. the Rams, with a record of 6-1 over the last three seasons. However, LA won the game that mattered most - the NFC Title game in January.

LA has won back-to-back games to build back some momentum after the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Rams in Week 1. The Rams are the lone team in the division with a winning record through the first three games. The 49ers are fresh off a loss to the Denver Broncos, in which quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense struggled mightily.

The Rams found some needed-success on the ground with running back Cam Akers in Week 3. Akers totaled a team-high 12 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown in the win over Arizona. A consistent Rams run game vs. San Francisco's stout defensive front will be a key to an LA victory.

ROSTER MOVES: The Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve, signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster, activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad to the active roster and signed outside linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

ODDS: The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs vs. the 49ers.

GAME TIME: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO: ESPN | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Aaron Donald after notching his 100th career sack:

"I was just playing, didn't think anything of it," Donald said. "Obviously, it's a blessing to accomplish something like that. In the moment, just playing the game and trying to help my team win."

