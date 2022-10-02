Both games between the Los Angeles Rams and San Franciso 49ers last year were one-score games. The Niners took the Week 18 game 27-24 in overtime, and then the Rams got their revenge in the NFC Championship game with a 20-17 victory to send them off to the Super Bowl.

In both of those matchups, 49ers running back/wide receiver Deebo Samuel excelled. In the Week 18 game, Samuel caught four passes for 95 yards along with a rushing touchdown and a 24-yard passing touchdown to a wide-open Jauan Jennings.

Samuel, 26, recorded a breakout season in 2021, finishing with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while leading the NFL with 18.2 yards per catch. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 carries.

Aaron Donald talked about how he’s the kind of guy that can shine anywhere on the field.

"You got to try to find a way to eliminate him because he's a big part of that team, a big part of that offense and they move him around in so many places so it ain't just one or two guys that got to worry about him, it's the whole defense.”

Sean McVay and his coaching staff will need to come in with a solid game plan to defend Samuel. He is the kind of playmaker that can change the game anytime he touches the football.

Through three games, Samuel has 12 catches for 131 yards and 17 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Surprisingly, he has yet to record a 100-yard performance on either the ground or in the passing game for the 49ers this season.

Can the Rams' defense keep that streak going?

“Well, I think it comes down to the whole defense just swarming," Donald said. "At times, he’ll be in the backfield and find a way to get him down. Sometimes they might bring a reverse or a screen. We all got to swarm and tackle.”

For what it's worth, Samuel is 6-1 against the Rams. The rematch is this Monday at Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m.

