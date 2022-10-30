Rams TE Tyler Higbee Suffers Neck Injury vs. 49ers, Returns From Locker Room

The Los Angeles Rams were looking like they'd be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the rest of an all-important matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

During LA's impressive and tiring 17-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, Higbee went down on the field in pain after picking up a first down on a 10-yard catch-and-run.

According to the FOX broadcast, Higbee went to the locker room and was questionable to return with a neck injury. But he quickly shed the injury tag off and returned to the field at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Rams will need Higbee in order to over their NFC West rivals on Sunday. Higbee has proven to be a valuable security blanket for quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the first meeting against the 49ers on Oct. 3, Higbee commanded a whopping 14 targets, totaling 10 catches for 73 yards. Last season, Higbee caught three total touchdowns in three games against the Niners.



The Rams lead the Niners 14-7 with a little over six minutes left in the second quarter after Stafford found receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

