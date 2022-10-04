Skip to main content

Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner might've had the most unique tackle of his Hall-of-Fame career on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium

But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt. 

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, apparently frustrated of a first half that saw that LA defense give up two long touchdowns to 49ers running Jeff Wilson Jr. and receiver Deebo Samuel, led out some of his irritation by taking matters into his own hands with a hard tackle of the unruly fan. 

Wagner a future Hall of Famer who is 27th on the NFL's all-time list for solo tackles. (833) might've made the most unique, though unofficial tackle of his career by taking down the fan. 

Wagner admitted earlier in the week that the team wanted to go crazy on Monday night. Apparently, the fan took things too literally. 

"I think Monday Night Football is something that everybody grew up watching and we know the whole world is watching so we want to go crazy on Monday," Wagner said.

The Rams trail 14-6 midway through the third quarter, looking to continue to keep pace with the Niners and Wagner's statements of motivation. 

"I came from the philosophy of kind of treat every game the same so I kind of always do believe that," Wagner said. "I feel like if you get up for one game, you might not get up for the next game. So we understand when it's at stake."

