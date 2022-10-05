Down 17-9 with under eight minutes to play on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams were in a position to the tie the game with the San Francisco 49ers.

But any chance they had at a late push in a heated division game ended with a single play, as an interception from LA quarterback Matthew Stafford resulted in a 57-yard pick-six from San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga. A hopeful Rams comeback suddenly turned into a resounding 24-9 win for the Niners.

Unfortunately for Rams fans, being on the wrong end of a pick-six in the division series isn't new. The Niners have taken an interception back for a touchdown in at least one of the two regular-season meetings between the two teams over the past four seasons.

Even Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the "déjà vu" about it all.

"They were in man coverage. That's not a play you like versus that look," McVay said of Hufanga's interceptions. "It was like déjà vu. Same thing happened with (49ers defensive back) Jimmie Ward last year ... it's very frustrating."

Headed into Monday night, the Rams had lost seven of the last 10 - including six in a row dating back to 2019 - before last season's win in the NFC Championship. The Niners now lead the all-time series 76-68-3.

