Skip to main content

Rams Pick-Six Issues vs. 49ers Has Been Reoccurring Theme in Past Years

Los Angeles Rams fans might want to look away for this one.

Down 17-9 with under eight minutes to play on Monday night at Levi's Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams were in a position to the tie the game with the San Francisco 49ers. 

But any chance they had at a late push in a heated division game ended with a single play, as an interception from LA quarterback Matthew Stafford resulted in a 57-yard pick-six from San Francisco safety Talanoa Hufanga. A hopeful Rams comeback suddenly turned into a resounding 24-9 win for the Niners.

Unfortunately for Rams fans, being on the wrong end of a pick-six in the division series isn't new. The Niners have taken an interception back for a touchdown in at least one of the two regular-season meetings between the two teams over the past four seasons. 

Even Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the "déjà vu" about it all. 

"They were in man coverage. That's not a play you like versus that look," McVay said of Hufanga's interceptions. "It was like déjà vu. Same thing happened with (49ers defensive back) Jimmie Ward last year ... it's very frustrating."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1347097110
Play

Rams OL Coleman Shelton, DB Fuller OUT For Extended Period

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff
Snip20221004_126
Play

Plead, the Fourth: Rams Final Frame Woes Sinking Success

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl defense has featured disappointing finales that have doomed them in the early going.

By Geoff Magliochetti
Rams WR Allen Robinson II
Play

Allen Wrench: Slow Start Continues For Rams WR Robinson

The veteran wideout signed a three year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in the offseason.

By Mike D'Abate

Headed into Monday night, the Rams had lost seven of the last 10 - including six in a row dating back to 2019 - before last season's win in the NFC Championship. The Niners now lead the all-time series 76-68-3. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

GettyImages-1347097110
News

Rams OL Coleman Shelton, DB Fuller OUT For Extended Period

By Ram Digest Staff
Snip20221004_126
News

Plead, the Fourth: Rams Final Frame Woes Sinking Success

By Geoff Magliochetti
Rams WR Allen Robinson II
News

Allen Wrench: Slow Start Continues For Rams WR Robinson

By Mike D'Abate
Bobby-Wagner-Rams-fan
News

'Frustrated' Rams LB Bobby Wagner Breaks Down Hit on Streaking Fan

By Daniel Flick
matthew stafford 321
News

'Déjà Vu': Matthew Stafford's Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19173150
News

NOTEBOOK: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, Offensive Line Woes Haunt Rams in 24-9 Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
jalen ramsey 21
News

Rams Offense Stumped In Loss to 49ers in San Francisco

By Matt Galatzan
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A fan is detained by security after running onto the field as the Los Angeles Rams play against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
News

Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field

By Zach Dimmitt