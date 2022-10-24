Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Rams-Cam Akers Trade Talks

For many, there is no place like home. However, for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, his being told to remain there instead of reporting to work was thought to be a harbinger of things to come.

Or … is it?

Amidst a multitude of rumors surrounding his seemingly impending departure from the organization, Akers was told to stay home from practice last week as the Rams attempted to satisfy his request for a trade.

However, coach Sean McVay advised on Monday that nothing has been determined regarding Akers’ future with Los Angeles.

According to McVay, the Rams are well-aware of Akers’ desire for "a fresh new start with another team." In fact, the Rams head coach has acknowledged that they have discussed the option with several teams in an effort to move him before the November 1 trade deadline,

Still, McVay was cautiously advised that such talks do not always produce the desired result.

"I will say a lot of these types of discussions go on and nothing comes to fruition," McVay told reporters on Monday.

Akers, who sat out the Rams’ Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers, has 51 carries for 151 yards and one touchdown. The Florida State product has logged an average of just 2.96 yards per carry this season.

While McVay added that there is still a possibility that Akers could remain with the Rams, the team will continue trade talks with potential suitors. If a mutually beneficial solution for all sides is not reached within the time allotted, McVay and the Rams have yet to rule out attempting to reintegrate him into the offense.

The Rams will return from their bye week on Sunday, Oct. 30, when they host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Although he has yet to confirm any player’s status for their upcoming matchup, McVay indicated that it is unlikely Akers will play for the Rams in Week 8 against their NFC West rivals.

