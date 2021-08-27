Rams' Sean McVay Details Darrell Henderson's Role

What will Rams running back Darrell Henderson's role look like in 2021?

The expectations for running back Darrell Henderson skyrocketed following the season-ending injury to Cam Akers ahead of training camp.

Henderson immediately became the team's No. 1 rusher and things such as his fantasy stock jumped dramatically.

Meanwhile, Henderson suffered a minor thumb injury that held him out of practice, which in theory could’ve been the final straw in the Rams' decision to seek trades. Ultimately, the Rams acquired running back Sony Michel from thee New England Patriots as a result.

So what does that mean for Henderson's role assuming a clean bill of health moving forward?

“Darrell is still going to have a really big role," Sean McVay said. "Doesn’t really change the outlook for him. And then we’ll see how quickly we can get Sony up to speed."

With two running backs in Michel and Henderson who can both hold their own, it appears the Rams will split the full-time duties between the two. Sure, their roles may change during the season, but the current outlook on the situation is the two will simultaneously hold down the fort together.

“We feel good about the running back situation, but some of the volatility of what Darrell’s gone through, even just throughout the course of camp, wanted to make sure you got somebody else that’s played in big-time games that brings a physical presence to that room,” McVay said.

Despite Henderson proving he can be efficient when he's on the field, like McVay said, what Henderson's gone through, the team needed a reinforcement among their running back unit.

Michel has over 500 carries in his NFL career, a significant amount more than any other rusher on the Rams roster.

With Michel's experience combined with the juice that Henderson can bring, they've put together a nice one-two punch despite the absence of Akers this season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.