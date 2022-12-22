Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB

While Jared Goff is no longer on the Rams, Sean McVay had plenty of praise for his former quarterback.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff and a plethora of picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, it appeared they were ready to make their move for a Super Bowl.

Safe to say that move paid off in Stafford's first season, as he led one of the NFL's best offenses and ultimately hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in his first season as a Ram. As for Goff, well, the Lions were not as successful in his first season in Detroit.

One year later, though, and the roles have potentially been reversed. While Stafford was placed on the injury reserve to end his season, the Lions under Goff have played their way back into the playoff picture, with LA coach Sean McVay having plenty of praise for his former quarterback.

“He's done a great job. Really, he's played really good football, you can see he's playing with confidence," McVay said. "(Assistant) Ben Johnson has done an outstanding job of being able to kind of put them in some good spots, and then Jared ultimately brings it to life.''

While Goff and the Lions might make the playoffs, the Rams likely would not undo Stafford and their Lombardi after a down year. That being said, while the Rams will miss the playoffs this season, maybe they'll root for Goff and the Lions to make a Super Bowl run of their own.

