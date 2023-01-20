This coming 2023 NFL Draft will make it eight years in a row that the Los Angeles Rams won’t have a first-round pick. Does GM Les Snead have a plan?

Based on the way Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has operated, a case could be made that he puts very little value in first-round picks.

The "F*** Them Picks!' T-shirt says it is so.

In fact, the Rams haven’t made a first-round pick since they took Jared Goff as No. 1 overall back in 2016. And this year? The Rams will have the fifth pick in the second round, which is 36th overall.

Snead's aggressive approach in signing and trading for proven superstars over drafting young talent did land them a Super Bowl victory. But now? What's Snead's plan going forward?

“We’re probably going to have to, let’s call it, not 'press the gas' as much as 'pay a little bit of the debt that we’ve accumulated,” Snead said.

Yes, that glorious 2021 Super Bowl run is over, as Sean McVay's defending Super Bowl champs just finished 5-12 and have a tough situation ahead of them to build another championship-caliber roster.

As a result of multiple trades, such as acquiring Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., and Brandin Cooks, the Rams aren’t slated to make a first-round selection until 2024.

The 2022 season, Snead said, is one in which “We did not meet our standard” and several times described his 2023 mission as a “remodel” rather than a "rebuild'' for a team that features well-paid stars.

“We’re very well aware that some of our core players, right, are in their primes and are getting closer to the twilight of their primes,” Snead said. “But that does not mean ... when you’re a player like that in your prime that you’re still not very productive and can be very successful.”

So there is a "plan.'' But there is also a "debt.''

