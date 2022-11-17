Rams Coach Sean McVay A 'Fan' of 'Underrated' Saints Quarterback Andy Dalton

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 10 A.M., in a game where Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to stick with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton as his starter.

With Dalton set to start under center for the Saints, McVay offered his evaluation of the former TCU product to the media on Wednesday.

"I see a really efficient quarterback," McVay said about Dalton. "I see a guy that I think is very underrated in this league. I think he's got the ability to activate all parts of the field. I've been a fan of Andy's game all the way back to when Jay Gruden was his offensive coordinator in Cincinnati and drafted him out of TCU in the second round with he and AJ Green in that draft class."

With former starter Jameis Winston dealing with multiple injuries early into the season, the Saints called on Dalton these last seven games. So far, Dalton has thrown for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, as the Saints (3-7) sit third in the NFC South.

Dalton failed to throw for over 200 yards in the 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the third time this season.

As for the Rams quarterback position, Matthew Stafford is expected to play Sunday in New Orleans after missing the loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.