Rams' Sean McVay Praises QB Baker Mayfield: 'He Has Been Outstanding'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay heaped praise upon quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been outstanding in his brief time as LA's starter.

The Baker Mayfield experiment continues to be one of this season's lone bright spots in LA.

While it is a disappointment to see the Los Angeles Rams eliminated from the playoffs at 5-10, this is actually Sean McVay’s first losing season since he took over as head coach in 2017.

Injuries have really derailed the defending Super Bowl champions' season. The Rams' offense hasn’t looked the same since they lost quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the season.

As compelling as it was when the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers, expectations were mitigated for a quarterback who had played so inconsistently throughout his career.

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft but after discouraging stints in Cleveland and Carolina, it seemed unlikely he would be the answer to McVay’s offense. However, his performance on Sunday against the Broncos shows he is still capable of being a starter in the NFL.

Despite the Rams missing their top three receivers, Mayfield outplayed Russell Wilson, who the Broncos paid $242 million and traded multiple first-round picks for, by a wide margin in the Rams’ 51-14 blowout win over the Denver Broncos.

McVay had said how highly he thought of Mayfield before arriving in Los Angeles, and through three games, he’s exceeded the coach’s expectations. He’s led the Rams to two wins and thrown four touchdown passes with only one interception, playing at a high level in an offense he’s still learning.

As might be expected, McVay has been impressed.

“I think probably better (than expected), but I always – you guys know, I was always a fan of him and I think he’s played really well,” McVay said after the game. “You got to think about too, what he’s done to come in here and be able to play around a lot of guys too that haven’t been here, and to be able to lead the charge today, just an incredible effort. He’s been outstanding."

Mayfield is just a rental player until Stafford is back to full strength. Although, if he does not land a starting gig somewhere else next season, perhaps his success with McVay warrants him a return to the Rams as a backup.

For now, Mayfield will prepare for a battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL flexed that game out of the primetime slot next Sunday in favor of a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Rams vs. Chargers will now be an afternoon game, 1:25 PM PST at SoFi Stadium.

