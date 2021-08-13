How Rams' Sean McVay Plans to Manage Players This Preseason

Sean McVay already has his blueprint set for how he'll manage his starters and reserves this preseason.

Ever since Sean McVay came aboard in Los Angeles, the Rams have been no stranger to sitting their key players throughout the preseason slate.

Based on McVay's strict preseason curriculum in past seasons, it felt evident that players such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, would not take a snap until Week 1 of the regular season.

And while those three cornerstone players won't play, it appears McVay will take it up one more notch and sit even more players than he's done in previous seasons.

"We'll get a chance to see a lot of our depth guys because there's going to be probably about 35 players that are not playing in this game for us," McVay said following Thursday's practice. "The goal is always to try to stay healthy."

McVay has always leaned on the side of caution, and he's going to continue to do so — except he's upping the ante once more.

As backup quarterback John Wolford recovers from an appendectomy last week, McVay has already ruled him out for preseason play.

“No, he’s not playing this preseason," McVay said of Wolford on Tuesday.

The quarterbacks, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and Bryce Perkins — will share snaps throughout the preseason.

Sitting starters without preseason reps may cause reasons for concern, but McVay relies on joint practices to get his starters ready. Last weekend the Rams traveled up to the Cowboys training camp facility for a joint practice and next week the Raiders will do the same, joining the Rams in Thousand Oaks for two days.

With about 35 players sidelined for the first preseason matchup, the Rams will face the Chargers on Saturday, August 12 at SoFi Stadium.

