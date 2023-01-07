Bobby Wagner Set To Break Impressive Rams Record?

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is setting his sights on a lofty milestone against his former team.

To say that Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has had a memorable career may be a bit of an understatement.

After being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 15th pick in the second round (47th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, the 32-year-old Utah State product has been in the NFL for 11 years. He spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He has been named to eight Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro an astonishing six times. He also won a Super Bowl.

Even with a long list of accomplishments on the future Hall of Famer's resume, there's one more record Wagner is eyeing this weekend.

Wagner is just 10 tackles away from breaking the Rams' single-season tackle record.

But should that really come as a surprise? Wagner has made a career out of being a tackling machine. In fact, he has 100+ tackles in each of his 11 seasons. His best season came in 2016 when Wagner finished with 167 combined tackles.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked about his star linebacker breaking the record and what it says for the year he has had.

“I talk about it every week, but you just get so numb to him getting a hundred tackles a year. I believe this year is 126 tackles and interceptions, maybe two," Morris said. "I think he's got 6.0 sacks. He's an outstanding human to be around. I'm glad I had a chance to coach him this year and be around that type of a human."

James Laurinaitis currently holds the record with 142 tackles back in 2011 and 2012. He's also the franchise’s all-time leading tackler, making Wagner's achievement all the more special if he breaks the record.

Morris had another star player in mind when comparing Wagner's successful 2022 season.

"I could only compare it to the likes of (former Buccaneers linebacker) Derrick Brooks when I was lucky enough to be around him as a very young coach, and the impact that he had on the team because he was the voice of everybody," Morris said. "He was the voice for everybody, he was the voice to the people, so to speak, within the locker room, to the coaches. It didn't matter."

Wagner has the chance to break this record against his former team. Mind you, he already faced the Seahawks for the first time in December, playing a sensational game in the Rams' 27-23 defeat in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium with two sacks, an interception, and seven tackles. Wagner also played with clearly visible emotion and fire.

“I expect him to play like he’s consistently played,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s a great competitor, he’s a great leader, he elevates people around him. Kind of like what I’ve said before, the thing that’s special about Bobby is how steady and how consistent he is. He played great against these guys the last time, but he’s played great in a lot of games this year, and I expect him to be able to do the same and bring people with him.”

