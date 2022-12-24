Could 'Tired' Sean McVay Leave the Rams at Season's End?

For the Los Angeles Rams, the losses might not stop when this season mercifully ends.

Are the Los Angeles Rams ready for yet another potential loss?

Granted, hardly anything matters if the Rams (4-10) drop their meaningless Christmas Day showdown with the Denver Broncos (1:30 p.m. PT, CBS/Nickelodeon) or the two contests after that. But the Rams might also have to deal with a head coaching vacancy when all's said and done.

An NFL executive told Jordan Schultz of theScore that this season might be enough to convince head coach Sean McVay to walk away from the game, at least temporarily.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Sean walked away, at least for a year," the executive said. "He almost did it once. I think he's really tired. It wouldn't shock me at all if he left."

This season, a woebegone championship defense that ranks among the worst in the Super Bowl era, would certainly take its toll on even the most ironhearted football boss.

Several injuries have derailed the opportunity for a repeat but McVay was already reportedly on the ropes about returning this season, though the 36-year-old denied the idea of permanently stepping away in June.

A change of scenery has nonetheless lingered with the idea of Sean Payton re-donning a professional headset and McVay doing little to hide his interest in broadcasting.

While injuries and the de facto payment for an all-or-nothing approach has come back to bite the Rams this season, there's no denying that Los Angeles has been a consistent contender under McVay's watch.

This season is their first with a losing record under McVay's watch and the team has been to two Super Bowls since he joined the team in 2017.

