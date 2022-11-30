Can Rams Find Their Own Josh Jacobs Magic vs. Seahawks?

The Los Angeles Rams have been allergic to running the ball effectively this season. One could argue it's been more of a sickness for the team if anything.



Despite showing signs of life over the past few weeks, that rushing number still remains poor, as LA is averaging the second-fewest rushing yards per game (79.7).

But heading into Sunday's meeting with the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, the Rams could look for some run-game inspiration from a team that, aside from the hometown LA Chargers, is the closest in proximity to them.

The Las Vegas Raiders decimated Seattle's run defense en route to a 40-34 overtime win on Sunday. This was highlighted by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs posting 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which was a game-winning 86-yard score.

Like the Rams, the Raiders entered Week 12 with a 3-8 record but managed to secure a win on the shoulders of Jacobs. The injury-riddled Rams don't currently have a running back of Jacobs' caliber on their roster, but against a Seattle run defense that is surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards per game (153.8), LA could find its own form of magic.

For the Rams, building off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances is a start, as they get set for kickoff against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.

