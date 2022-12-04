Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll 'Misses Everything About' Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Whenever he decides to call it a career and hang up his cleats, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner will go into the Hall of Fame.

However, while Wagner is a Ram, he will undoubtedly be remembered as the backbone of some of the Seattle Seahawks best defenses.

Despite the two teams' polar opposite success this season, Pete Carroll misses Wagner on the Seahawks ahead of their matchup against the Rams on Sunday.

“We’ve been watching and catching him all year, I love watching him,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “He’s a great player and was a great part of our program. Bobby knows, he knows that I love competing against him."

"It’s one of the things that I’ve always cherished about him, people that you know really well and want to go against them and battle with them. I know that he will be ready to go ... We miss everything about him. There’s no replacing him."

The linebacker was a Seahawk for 10 seasons, in which he recorded 1,383 total tackles, of which 23.5 were sacks and 11 interceptions.

No, the Rams are not set to make the playoffs just one year after winning the Super Bowl and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. However, Wagner has come in and done his job well. The linebacker has recorded 90 total tackles, with three sacks.

There will no doubt be plenty of reunions for Wagner come Sunday, but they will have to wait. For now, and until after the game, his focus remains on helping break the Rams' losing streak.

