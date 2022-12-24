Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 24 RAMS INJURY REPORT RELEASED, MULTIPLE STARTERS OUT

The Rams released their Friday injury report ahead of the Christmas day matchup with the Denver Broncos, with multiple starters set to miss the game.

Among the players listed as OUT for Los Angeles, include center Brian Allen, wideout Ben Sjowronek, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Travin Howard, and more.

DEC 15 RAMS WAIVE LINEBACKER TERRELL LEWIS

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Thursday that they waived linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Lewis played in 11 games for the Rams this season - with three starts - but has been dealing with a back injury the past two weeks. Lewis registered 13 tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hurries on the year.

DEC 12 RAMS ADD TO DL DEPTH, CLAIM LARRELL MURCHISON OFF WAIVERS

The Los Angeles Rams have added another body to the defensive line, claiming defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.