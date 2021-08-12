Is Rams' Terrell Burgess Ready To Take Over For John Johnson III?

With John Johnson III in Cleveland, can Terrell Burgess expand his role in Los Angeles?

Terrell Burgess saw limited reps during his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams. Then again, injuries will do that to a player with potential.

Burgess suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. Even during OTAs and minicamp, the second-year safety was easing his way back into the full speed of things.

Good thing training camp allows all players to strut their stuff at the right moment. Since the first practice, Burgess has done that and so much more. He's recorded several interceptions, multiple pass break ups and is looking stronger than ever when asked to play in man coverage.

Is that enough to earn him a starting role?

"It's still a work in progress, but I'm excited to be back out here," Burgess told reporters Tuesday. "Obviously it was a long offseason, but it feels good, feels way better."

Drafted in the third round out of Utah, the 2021 season will be a make-or-break year for Burgess' future. John Johnson III now is in Cleveland, while Taylor Rapp isn't exactly a sure bet to win one of the two starting spots.

Los Angeles will be under the direction of new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who last season acted as the interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons following the firing of Dan Quinn. Atlanta's defensive roster was missing certain elements at each level of the field.

The Rams are coming off a No.1 ranking defensively with Brandon Staley, holding opponents to 281.9 yards per game. That's the same expectation for Los Angeles in 2021, and Burgess understands that only the best 11 can take the field.

“I’m always doing my best to get the most out of my abilities,” Burgess said. “I’m here to do what I can to help the team win.”

Early on, it was clear Burgess' ability to tackle was evident. A special teams player to begin the year, slowly Staley allowed him to work in with the dime package as a No. 3 safety. He recorded eight total tackles and a pass break-up before the injury.

Rams coach Sean McVay did not say how many snaps Burgess would play this preseason, but he's hopeful his recovery can keep him on the field for the foreseeable future.

“It’s great to see him in good health,” said McVay. “He has a great attitude and great energy. One of the people who always smiles. He is tough and has great expectations for Terrell this year.”

Morris' system could elect to use three safeties. If that's the case, Jordan Fuller would likely play in space while Rapp could maneuver across the middle. As for Burgess, perhaps he plays more in the nickel position as a box defender against the run.

During his time at Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham wasn't afraid to play him near the line of scrimmage. It's why he recorded 7.5 tackles for losses during his final season.

Maybe Burgess isn't a full-time starter, but he will be a full-time contributor. Anything to help stabilize the No.1 pass defense for another season would be warranted for the Rams as they look to remain the team that everyone covets to beat in the NFC West.

"We saw what he was doing last year when he was healthy, when he was playing," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said last month. "To see him back healthy again, out there doing the same things he was doing before he got injured, I'm excited about it.

The Rams are set to play the Chargers on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. This will be the first time fans will see Los Angeles play in person since the commencement of the stadium.

