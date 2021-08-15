Is Rookie WR Tutu Atwell The Rams' New Vertical Threat?

Tutu Atwell might have a limited, but vital role for the Rams' offense in 2021.

As far as hurdles go in the NFL, a rookie's first preseason is the biggest test. Tutu Atwell's first game with the Los Angeles Rams should leave plenty to the mind on what his potential could be.

The speedy wide receiver from Louisville made the most of his time on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. There aren't many takeaways from his game, but one stood strong when the final whistle blew.

The Rams wanted speed this offseason at wide receiver. Atwell showed why he could be the new vertical option in Inglewood for years to come.

"It was a good experience," Atwell said after the Rams' 13-6 preseason loss. "First NFL game, got my feet wet. I just had a blast out there."

Blast is a great word to define what Atwell can be in Los Angeles. He finished with two catches for 21 yards, but the "blast" came on a 20-yard catch from quarterback Devlin Hodges connecting with him in the second quarter.

Game speed like that is often overlooked in the receiving aspect. It isn't on special teams. During a punt return, Atwell juked his way ahead for a 20-yard gain, only to watch it be called back due to a holding call.

Maybe the referees need the preseason as well. According to Atwell, he didn't see a hold anywhere.

"I don't think it was a flag, it was a good block to me," Atwell joked after the game. "My teammate did their job — we had the wall right and I just got and see it and hit the hole."

Atwell said the game slowed down after the first play once the jitters were out of the way. That 4.32 40-time speed sure played just as advertised.

The biggest concern with Atwell will be his size. When drafted in the second round, he came out of Louisville weighing 155 pounds. According to the Rams' official website, he's gained another 10 pounds since the start of camp.

Going across the middle with 220-240 pound linebackers is scary to imagine. That is, if they can catch him first.

“Those things were encouraging, to be able to get him a couple of touches early,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I thought he did a good job popping up, because that was quite a hit that he took on his first catch."

“You can see the explosive playmaker that has us excited about his potential.”

Atwell is fighting likely for the No. 5 wide receiver spot entering the year with Trishton Jackson. Names like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson should get the first crack of working with new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

None of them played Saturday.

Atwell has a long way to go, but there's upside for his future. The Rams had a need for speed this offseason to create a more vertical approach.

And with Atwell now in Los Angeles, he showed just the kind of game-changing speed that the Rams were looking for.

